|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Hospodar, 90, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away at home, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born April 13, 1929, in Clymer, Pa., to the late Michael and Mary Surgent Petras. She had lived in Newark, N.J.; New Kensington; and Lower Burrell until the passing of her husband, Andrew, in 2008. In 2010, she relocated to Alexandria to be close to her family. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Kathy, of Alexandria, and Barbara, of Fairfax, Va.; her granddaughter, Moneira Ann and Moneira's husband, Wade Chi, and great-granddaughter, Margot Olivia Chi, also of Northern Virginia. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Julia Horvath, of Indiana, Pa.; brothers-in-law, Edward Hospodar and wife, Sally, of Fairfax, Va.; William Hospodar and wife, Margo, of Columbus, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Rose Kuhar, of Columbus, Ohio; and Marcy Hospodar, of Poland, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Koches, Ann Steve and Helen Kovalchick; and five brothers, John, Michael, George, Peter and Steve Petras. Margaret was a person of deep faith. She was a longtime member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, in Tarentum. Since relocating to Alexandria, she had attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Alexandria, where she once introduced herself to Father John Kelly after recognizing his western-Pennsylvania accent during Mass. A warm friendship developed. On special occasions, Margaret attended Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church, in Annandale, Va., and especially enjoyed listening to the Epiphany Men's Choir, of which her brother-in-law, Ed is a member. One of the first things on Margaret's "to do" list when she arrived in Alexandria was to obtain her Virginia driver's license. She was proud of having gotten her first driver's license when she was in her 60's, and she wasn't about to give up driving just because she had relocated to another state. She loved life and enjoyed being a part of the world around her. Upon moving into her new home in Alexandria, she made many new friends and took part in her condominium community's social events. Also, shortly after her 82nd birthday, Margaret joined her daughter, Kathy and some friends and traveled to Eastern Europe. They visited Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic, which included a six-day cruise on the Danube River. With her family's ancestors having lived in eastern Slovakia, the journey was a particularly heartwarming one for Margaret. She also delighted in discovering a "Hospoda Na Louzi" restaurant in the Czech Republic. Margaret enjoyed reading, movies, puzzles of all types and shopping. Hardly a day would go by without her being in touch by phone with one or more family members who she didn't often see. She was, however, most happy spending time with her daughters and granddaughter. She considered her beautiful one-year-old great-granddaughter one of God's special blessings. Her love for her family was unconditional.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME, where a parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. A panachida service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer, with Father Wesley Mash the celebrant. Burial will be made in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Sagamore.
www.bowserminich.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020