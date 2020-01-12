|
Margaret Irene Shearer Fouse, 94, of North Apollo, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Concordia in Cabot. She was born Thursday, July 30, 1925, in Laneville, Pa., the daughter of the late James Nelson and Nettie Mae Acre Shearer. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, board games, cats, baking pies, and her greatest joy was her husband and children. She is survived by two sons, Gerald Alan Fouse, of Cabot, and Daniel Lee Fouse, of Coraopolis; two grandchildren, Jason J. Fouse and his wife, Jill, of Lyndora, and Erica Ann Letizo and her husband, Dan, of Litchfield, N.H.; and three great-grandchildren, Mia Rose Letizo, Gianna Letizo and John Lewis Fouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lewis Fouse, in 2006; three brothers, Frances, Richard and Ralph Shearer; and a sister, Evelyn Shearer.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. An additional hour of viewing will take place from 11 a.m. until time of services at noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Pastor Robert Shallenberger will officiate. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020