1/1
Margaret J. Olbeter
1946 - 2020-11-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret J. Olbeter, 74, of New Kensington, passed away at home Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Tarentum, to the late Henry and Margaret Annabelle (Claypoole) Swartz. Margaret lived most of her life in New Kensington and was of the Protestant faith. She was a machine operator for National Torch and Tip, Aspinwall, for 30 years. Margaret graduated from East Deer Frazer High School and enjoyed oldies music, and Steelers and Pitt football. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, David Paul Olbeter; her children, David Brian Olbeter, Cindy Sue Olbeter and Rebecca Ann Asencio, all of New Kensington; and her siblings, Barbara Romeo, Rowena May Orsina, Charles F. Swartz, Robert K. Swartz, Henry E. Swartz and Dorothy I. Swartz. Private family visitation will be Wednesday in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Please observe social distancing; masks are required. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved