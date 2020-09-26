1/1
Margaret J. Percy
Margaret Jeanne Percy, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born in New Kensington to Clyde and Ruth (Fleeger) Smith. She was a graduate of Ken High School, married Carl Percy, and lived in Lower Burrell most of her life. She worked at Pennex Products for 17 years and then became a caregiver for the elderly. She had a compassionate heart and made people laugh with her dry sense of humor. Margaret was a member of Puckety Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending events at the Lower Burrell Fire Hall, camping and traveling, especially to Europe and Hawaii. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ruth Smith; stepsister, Audeen, her husband, Carl; grandson, Adam Hartwick; and daughter-in-law, Edith Percy. She is survived by her son, Charles Percy, of Houston, Texas; daughters, Kathy (David) Hartwick, of Coppell, Texas, and Cindy (Gerald) Strenkowski, of New Kensington, grandsons, Steven Strenkowski, of Coppell, Texas, and Matthew Strenowski, of New Kensington; and granddaughters, Katy and Kristen Hartwick, of Coppell, Texas. Family and close friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Monday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Burial will follow in Puckety Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Blue Mountain Academy, 2363 Mountain Rd., Hamburg, PA 19526, which educates young Christian adults. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines, and mask are required. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2020.
