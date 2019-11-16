|
Margaret Julia (Simon) Salsgiver, 88, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Bethel Township, Armstrong County, a daughter of the late Albert Steve Simon and Ida (Kaul) Simon. Margaret had been employed by Thorofare Markets as a meat packer/wrapper for 30 years before retiring in 1979. She was a member of Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church in Leechburg, including the church's Ladies' Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star. Margaret was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and going to the family's camp. She also loved animals, most especially her dog, Peppy. Survivors include her son, Thomas M. Salsgiver (Cynthia), of Washington Township; her daughter, Deborah R. Elliott (Thomas), of Sarver; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C. Ray Salsgiver Jr., June 4, 2002; a grandson, Heath Allen Salsgiver; three brothers, Steve, Albert and Alex Simon; and two sisters, Rose Pearson and Ida Topar.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church, 271 Main St., Leechburg, with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Interment following at Greenwood Memorial Park, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church, 271 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Salsgiver family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019