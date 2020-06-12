Margaret L. Blumette, 96, of Harmar Township, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born July 20, 1923, in Smock, Pa., she was a daughter of the late James and Harriett (Davis) Daugherty. She was the beloved wife of the late Tony Blumette; loving mother of Richard (Clarice) Blumette, of North Versailles, Robert (Denise) Blumette, of Indiana Township, and the late Nancy Maurer; grandmother of Sean (Kelsie Smith) Blumette, of Imperial, and Lisa (John) Loughner, of North Versailles; great-grandmother of Nathan; and sister of the late Elizabeth Haerich and James Daugherty. Margaret is also survived by many nieces and nephews of the Davis and Blumette families. She enjoyed cooking, canning vegetables and fruits, bowling, and collecting owls. Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks are strongly suggested in the funeral home and please social distance during visitation. Funeral service will be private for the family. Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township, next to her husband.