Margaret L. "Peggy" (Simonetti) Dunmyre, 67, of Penn Hills, passed away suddenly Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved wife of Paul Dunmyre for 46 years; loving mother of Brian P. and Danny P. Dunmyre; sister of Dory (Rich) Dietz; sister-in-law of Laurie (Mark) Kopaczynski, Richard (Kathy) Dunmyre, David (Deborah) Dunmyre and the late Michael Dunmyre; and aunt of Dr. Erik (Kara) Bowman, Mark (fiancee Katie) Kopaczynski, Luke Kopaczynski, Lauren (Larry) Dietz, Jason (Emily) Dietz, Ashley (Eddie) Dietz, Lacy and Zack. Peggy was an expert crafter, specializing in Christmas decorations. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and volunteering at Shining Arrow and Sunrise School, and she loved her sons dearly.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Oakmont. Everyone please meet directly at church. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019