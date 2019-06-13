Margaret L. "Peg" (Pater) Howell, 77, of Russellton, West Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, after losing her battle to cancer. She was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Indianola, to the late Ann and Louis Pater. Margaret worked as a CNA for many years, last working at Tandem Healthcare in Cheswick for 13 years before retiring. Margaret was a caring person who always took care of others and put everyone else first. She took care of her husband for 10 years after a stroke left him paralyzed. She enjoyed flower gardening, spending time with her grandkids, playing bingo and her Saturday morning Target shopping trips, afterwards going to Cheswick Floral to play her lucky lottery numbers. Lastly, she loved spending time with her cats; she was an animal lover, but she always had a fondness for cats. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Wargo (Stan Mubel) and Jennifer Wargo (Eric Swierczewski); and was the proud grandmother of Madison Mubel and Rhiannon and Nicholas Swierczewski. She is also survived by a sister, Bertha Bolton; two brothers, Louis (Elaine) Pater and Albert (Karen) Pater; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy "Red" Howell; and her brother, Robert Pater.

At Peg's request, all viewing, services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer.

