Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Ladislaus Church
Margaret M. Allardyce


1939 - 2020
Margaret M. Allardyce Obituary
Margaret Mary "Maggie" Allardyce, 80, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Pittston, to the late James and Mary Allardyce. Maggie was a graduate of St. John Evangelist High School in 1957. She was employed at many restaurants, the last being Jack's, in Sarver. Maggie enjoyed watching her Steelers, Pirates, college football and golf, playing scrabble with friends, bingo, trips to the casino and her friends at Silver Splash at the YMCA. Her real enjoyment was helping others out and volunteering at Meals-on-Wheels, but if Maggie could be anywhere it would be at the beach. Her positivity was the key to her longevity. Maggie is survived by her adoring children, Michael (Gretchen) Oakes, of Arnold, twin daughters, Pamela (David) Conroy, of Natrona Heights, and Patricia (Frederick) Lovetro Jr., of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Lindsay (Matthew) Kuniak, Lisa, Vince (Audrey) and Vivian Lovetro and Madison Oakes; step-grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Maples, Heidi (Justin) Oertel and Kristina (Michael) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Andrew and Gabriel Kuniak; step-great-grandchildren, Bridget, Samantha and Ellie Maples, Isaac, Hallie and Julian Oertel and Brody Mitchell; brother, John (Sharon) Allardyce, of Katy, Texas; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, in 2006, and James, in 1994, and by her best friend, Phyllis Walters. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon in St. Ladislaus Church with the Rev. John B. Lendvai as celebrant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Maggie may be made to the Highlands Area Meals-on Wheels, PO Box 395, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
