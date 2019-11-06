Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Frejkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Frejkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Frejkowski Obituary
Margaret M. Frejkowski, 67, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Margaret was a registered ER Nurse for UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital for many years. She enjoyed camping, but most of all enjoyed her two grandchildren. She loved her dog, Gus. Margaret will be remembered as a strong willed and compassionate woman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Peter F. Frejkowski, of Lower Burrell; dear mother of Peter J. (Dawn) Frejkowski, of Allegheny Township, and Stacey (Clay Ondrizek) Kubrick, of Leechburg; loving grandmother of Madelyn and Luke Frejkowski; sister-in-law of Sandra Hood, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Anne Hood, of Greenville, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maebelle Hood; and her brothers, John, Michael, Bert and William Hood.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -