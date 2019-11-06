|
|
Margaret M. Frejkowski, 67, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Margaret was a registered ER Nurse for UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital for many years. She enjoyed camping, but most of all enjoyed her two grandchildren. She loved her dog, Gus. Margaret will be remembered as a strong willed and compassionate woman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Peter F. Frejkowski, of Lower Burrell; dear mother of Peter J. (Dawn) Frejkowski, of Allegheny Township, and Stacey (Clay Ondrizek) Kubrick, of Leechburg; loving grandmother of Madelyn and Luke Frejkowski; sister-in-law of Sandra Hood, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Anne Hood, of Greenville, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maebelle Hood; and her brothers, John, Michael, Bert and William Hood.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019