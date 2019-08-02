|
|
Margaret Matta, 88, of Plum, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late Andrew J. Matta. Marge was loved by her family, survived by sons, James (Lisa), Mark (Terri) and Michael (Deborah); and grandchildren, Angelica, Brandi, Michael, Ashley, Sara and Tiffany; loving sister of Philip Masley and Rita Fulmer; aunt of Timothy Fulmer and Mary Jane Fulmer; also survived by sisters-in-law, Joan (Joe) Strittmatter and Janet (Bob) Typanski. She was a longtime employee of G. C. Murphy's. Marge enjoyed her church bowling league, where she met her husband. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the challenges of puzzles, sewing and watching Pittsburgh sports.
Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Marge's life from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019