Margaret R. Crawford, 93, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home Monday, April 20, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born July 4, 1926, in Natrona, to the late George and Odessa (Bermont) Jenson. Margaret lived most of her life in Natrona Heights. She was a homemaker as well as a cook for the Highlands School District for 13 years. Margaret was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church and the Natrona Heights VFW Auxiliary. She graduated in 1944 from Har Brack High School. Margaret was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Robert G. (Carol) Crawford, of Palm Harbor, Fla., Gene (Jeanine) Crawford and Mark (Bonnie) Crawford, both of Natrona Heights, and Peggi S. Crawford, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Todd (Danielle) Crawford, Daphne (Robert) Betts, Chad (Melissa) Crawford, Joshua (Tracey) Crawford, Bryon (Kristeen) Crawford, Randi Crawford, Julie Marasco, Marcus Crawford, Erica (Jerime) Booker and Kayli (Todd Brown) Raszkowski; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Gert Middleby, of Lower Burrell. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Crawford, in 1982; and her siblings, John, Jim and Charles Jenson and Grace Hitrik. Private family visitation and services were held in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial was held privately in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com.