Margaret Shuey, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in her home. She was born in Leechburg on July 10, 1926, was a daughter of the late Paul and Caterine Merlo Berta and had been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Leechburg in 1953. Mrs. Shuey was a member of United Presbyterian Church, New Kensington, and enjoyed sewing, crafts, and she especially enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her children, Robert A. (Monica) Shuey, of Grove City, Catherine M. (John) Shelton, of Upper Burrell, Alan B. (Jean) Shuey, of Elizabeth, and Scott Paul (Stephanie) Shuey, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, James, Jason (Michelle), Alison, Jonathan, Jessica, Michael (Kristina) and Paul Shuey, Sarah (Matt) Kimmel, Joshua (Jamie) Shelton and Emily (Denny Lee) Kelley; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Shuey; brothers, Louis and Fred Berta; and two sisters, Alice Moyer and Domenica McCartney.
Private funeral services by the Rev. Wendy Keys and burial in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, were arranged by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019