Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Victor Roman Catholic Church
Bairdford, PA
View Map
Margaret T. Dancisin


1929 - 2020
Margaret T. Dancisin Obituary
Margaret T. Dancisin, 90, of West Deer, passed away peacefully in her sleep at UPMC Passavant Hospital Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Margie lived in West Deer the past 70 years. She was born March 20, 1929, in Etna, to the late Peter and Francis (Ladesic) Kushon. Margie grew up and graduated from Etna High School in 1949. She was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, and the church Young and Restless Group. She worked as a supervisor for the former Robertson Drapery Factory in Bairdford for 14 years and then for Pannier Graphics, Bairdford as a custodian and gardener for 15 years. Margie enjoyed baking, gardening and loved volunteering at her church. Her greatest love was her love for her family. She is survived by her sons, Albert "Herk" (Carole) Dancisin, of West Deer, and Richard (Michelle) Dancisin, of Shaler. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David Dancisin, Suzannah (Jamie Tine) Dancisin, Jacob Dancisin and Kristina (David) Cano. Great-grandchildren are Karloff Tine, Alexa Cano and Nico Cano. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dancisin (April 11, 2006); her son, Gregory P. Dancisin, Oct. 20, 1988; her siblings, Joseph Kushon, Irene Merzlak, AnnaMae Golubic, Marie Skirtich and her twin sister, Rose Dunmyre. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Catholic funeral Mass in St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to , 2835 E. Carson St., 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
