Margaret T. Morrow, 86, of Tarentum, West Deer Township, passed away reluctantly, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Ross Township, daughter of the late Albert and Margaret Weis. During the last several years of her life, she battled bravely with chronic illness. She was a fighter and used all of her strength and will to survive, up until God called her home. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Morrow II; son, James Morrow; infant daughter, Barbara Morrow; and sister, Hannah Stevens. She is survived by her sons, John (Elaine) Morrow III, of Saxonburg, Joseph (Kris) Morrow, of Saxonburg, Thomas (Sharron) Morrow, of Sarver, Matthew (Melissa McNabb) Morrow, of Tarentum, and Mark (Renee) Morrow, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Deanna, Melissa, Don, Ben, Tiffany, Noah, Makenzie, Harley, Maddie, Riley and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Zoe, Hannah, Ethan and Joe; and sisters, Ruth Weis, Patty Rhoades, Mildred Young, Joanne Mesre, Mary Jane Cornelious and Rose Latta. For many years, Margaret worked alongside her husband, Jack, and eventually her sons, running the family business, Morrow Refuse Inc., which she and Jack had owned and operated together since 1953. In her spare time, Margaret "Marge" enjoyed a variety of activities spanning her life. She enjoyed concerts, the theater, movies, traveling, crafting, visiting museums and restaurants. Later, she became prolific at puzzles and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. Most of all, her favorite hobby was her love of books and reading. Although her most beloved book remained solidly "Gone with the Wind," she enjoyed all genres of books and collected a rather extensive library. Margaret was a longtime member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, where she was often found helping with the Lenten fish frys and spaghetti dinners. She had a generous soul and will be missed immensely by her family and friends. Funeral services were held privately in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband, Jack and son, James at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Memorial contributions or Mass intentions may be made to Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, 100 McKrell Road, Russellton, PA 15076. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.