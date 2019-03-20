Margarita (Azzarello) Bosco, 83, formerly of New Kensington, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Harbour Senior Living, of Monroeville. She was the wife for 54 years to the late Joseph V. Bosco. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded by one brother, Vincent S. Azzarello. Surviving her are two daughters, Joanne Bosco, of Lansdale, Pa., and Gina Bosco (Stan Siewert), of Caldwell, Idaho, and a loyal niece, Valerie Pysnik, who was devoted to her care and well-being, along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Interment will follow in Christ the Redeemer, Ross Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church or Westmoreland County Food Bank. To leave an online condolence or to view the full obituary, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary