Marge Klein, 88, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Concordia Personal Care, Cabot. She was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Natrona, daughter of the late John and Mary (Kovach) Chlebina. Marge lived her entire life in the area and prior to having children, she worked at the former Smarick's Grocery in Natrona. She was a homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Marge enjoyed reading, bingo, casinos and past vacation excursions with her husband. She loved fashionable shoes and clothing, getting her hair done and always wanted to look her best. She was the passionate family matriarch who always kept in step with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Klein; son, Michael Klein; grandsons, Kieren Lettrich, Tyler Klein and Clayton Austin; granddaughters, Micaela Lettrich, Maris Lettrich and Kristen Klein; great-grandson, Carter Cantrell; great-granddaughters, Kina Lettrich and Chloe Cantrel; and sister, Martha Jonczak. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Sandy; brother, John; and sisters, Jay, Mary, Helen and Louise. At Marge's request, there will be no public viewing. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum. 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.