|
|
Margretta R. "Peg" Lutz, 91, of Saxonburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at UPMC Passavant. Born Feb. 5, 1929, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of John Sullivan Rihn and Marie Vogel. Peg had worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot and was a volunteer at St. Luke Church and School. She delivered Meals on Wheels. She was an avid runner, having run several marathons including the Boston Marathon. Peg held several national records for her age group and was a Gold Medalist at the Senior Games. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. Surviving are daughter, Patricia Neubert, of Saxonburg; her grandchildren, Lottie Neubert, Zack Neubert and Margaret Beyer; her great-grandchildren, Mark, Mason and Nai'a; and her beloved dog, Rusty. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John J. Lutz; one daughter, Judith Beyer; two brothers; and one sister. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating. Entombment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Mark A. Neubert Memorial Endowment Fund at St. Luke Lutheran Church. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.