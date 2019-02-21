Maria Catherine Amorino, 76, of Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, in Pittsburgh. A daughter of the late Antonio Amorino and Candida C. (Cappato) Amorino, she was born April 1, 1942, in Bagdad, Pa. Maria was a 1962 graduate of Leechburg Area High School. She was a homemaker and member of the Lee Haven Towers Social Club and the former St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church, in Leechburg. Maria enjoyed embroidery, gardening, playing bingo and solving crossword puzzles. Survivors include her son, John L. Amorino (Lynn), of Howell, Mich.; three grandchildren, Alexis Marie Amorino, Danielle Nichole Fox (Brian) and Nicholas Adolfo Amorino; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Pierre Delledone, of Vandergrift; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis R., John R. and Mario Amorino.

Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of her blessing service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.

Condolences to the Amorino family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary