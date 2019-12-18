|
|
Maria (Grecos) Dalson, 88, of Fox Chapel, formerly of Curtisville, West Deer Township, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Agras Edessa, Greece, and was daughter of the late Lazaros and Eleni (Yankos) Grecos. Maria married George Dalson on Aug. 24, 1958, in Agras Edessa. She was a homemaker and helped with the family business, Dalson's Tavern, until her husband's retirement in 1999. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in McCandless Township. Maria enjoyed her retirement time with her husband George and their grandchildren. Survivors are her children, Eva D. (Donald) Malecki, of Fox Chapel, Dean T. (Anna) Dalson, of Horsham, and Trifon G. (Kerry) Dalson, of Clarksville, Md.; grandchildren, Daniel Malecki, of North Bethesda, Md., Emily and Nicholas Dalson, of Clarksville, Md., and Teddy and Alex Dalson, of Horsham; brothers, Andoni (Filitsa) Grecos and Aristotelis (Lena) Grecos, both of Agras Edessa; her sister, Ekateri (Trifon) Petcos, of McKinney, Texas; her two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews in the U.S. and Greece. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Constantine Dalson, on Sept. 14, 2015.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Trisagion service will be held in the funeral home at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The family will meet at 10 a.m. Friday for the funeral services at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cemetery, St. George Chapel, located at 9841 Ringeisen Road (off of Sample Road), McCandless Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019