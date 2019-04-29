Maria Kavouras, 45, of Basking Ridge, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, at home, with her family at her side. Maria was born Jan. 12, 1974, in Jackson Heights, N.Y., to John and Vasiliki (Lepoura) Bliziotis. She was a dedicated mother, active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and an active parent in the children's schools and activities. Maria had a passion for family. She also loved to cook and bake, as well as travel. She was much admired not only by friends and family, but also by all who had the opportunity to meet her. She was a quiet person, with a kind and compassionate spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Maria was preceded in death by her father, John Bliziotis. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Thomas Jr.; her four children, Louis, John, Nicolette, and Michael; her mother, Vasiliki; two brothers, Bill and Jimmy Bliziotis; and a sister, Effie Bliziotis Pantagis.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854. Funeral liturgy will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the church. Interment will be at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Arrangements are by BRUCE C. VANARSDALE FUNERAL HOME, 111 N. Gaston Ave., Somerville, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund.