Maria L. Mitchell
2002 - 2020
Maria Lynn Mitchell, 18, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., with her father by her side. She was born July 16, 2002, in Pittsburgh, to John Harold Mitchell and Maureen Anita (McPherson) Mitchell. She lived in the Valley her entire life. She went to Highlands High School. She was of Christian faith. She recently moved to Hadley, N.Y., with her fiance, where she was planning on going to school to be a veterinarian, which was her lifelong dream. Maria loved music, art, fishing and camping. Maria will be remembered for her sweet demeanor, caring and loving nature, her huge heart, and her love for animals, especially her miniature poodle, Shadow. Maria was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Maureen Anita (McPherson) Mitchell; maternal grandparents, Harold and Emilie (Szczesny) McPherson; stepgrandmother, Violet (Szczesny) McPherson; and uncle, Robert "Bob" McPherson. She is survived by her father, John Harold Mitchell, of Brackenridge; three sisters, Emilie Marie Mitchell, of Brackenridge, Holli Marie Mitchell, of New Kensington, and Noelle Nicole Mitchell, of Lower Burrell; paternal grandparents, Edward "Ed" and Alice (Ross) Mitchell, of Worthington; aunts and uncles, William "Bill" and Karen (Rapp) Mitchell, of New Kensington, Edward "Ed" and Pam (Orait) Mitchell, of Worthington, Karen (McPherson) Neal, of Texas, and Larry McPherson; fiance, Victor Vanderwerker, of Hadley, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Generations House of Worship, 1160 Parkside Drive, Brackenridge. A fellowship meal will be provided after the service in the lower level. Cards and donations can be sent to John H. Mitchell at 925 Roup Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
