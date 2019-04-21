Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Petruzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria P. Petruzzo


1935 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria P. Petruzzo Obituary
Maria P. Petruzzo, 83, of New Kensington, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Chieti, Italy, to the late Guglielmo and Enrichetta Deleonardis, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Ermanno V. Petruzzo. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She enjoyed cooking and her card club friends, but most of all, being with her family. She is survived by four daughters, Sofia (Chuck Latus) Greb, of Tarentum, Linda Petruzzo, of California, Rosanna (fiance, Scott Livingstone) Kelly, of Gibsonia, and Gina (Michael) Matha, of Virginia; five grandchildren, Elisa, Megan, Nicholas, Nico and Alessia; and two great-grandchildren, Holden and Bennet. She is also survived by two brothers, Tonino Deleonardis and Carlo Deleonardis, both of Italy.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/ supervisor. Prayer of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Everett Cemetery, Bedford.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now