Maria P. Petruzzo, 83, of New Kensington, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Chieti, Italy, to the late Guglielmo and Enrichetta Deleonardis, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Ermanno V. Petruzzo. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She enjoyed cooking and her card club friends, but most of all, being with her family. She is survived by four daughters, Sofia (Chuck Latus) Greb, of Tarentum, Linda Petruzzo, of California, Rosanna (fiance, Scott Livingstone) Kelly, of Gibsonia, and Gina (Michael) Matha, of Virginia; five grandchildren, Elisa, Megan, Nicholas, Nico and Alessia; and two great-grandchildren, Holden and Bennet. She is also survived by two brothers, Tonino Deleonardis and Carlo Deleonardis, both of Italy.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/ supervisor. Prayer of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Everett Cemetery, Bedford.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary