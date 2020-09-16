Maria T. Williams, 61, of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Alle-Kiski Medical Center, Natrona Heights. She was born Nov. 17, 1958. Maria was a graduate of Valley High School and was employed by Allegheny Valley Hospital as a phlebotomist. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Zeiler, and son, Eric John Williams. Maria is survived by her mother, Teresa Ansilio Zeiler; son, Michael (Tara) Williams; lifelong partner, Cramer Bryant; grandchildren, Juliet Rometo, Dylan Williams and Merisia Bryant; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Williams. As per Maria's wishes, all visitation and services were private, as was her burial. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.



