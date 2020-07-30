Marian Frances Stack, 67, of Medford, N.J., formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Virtua W. Jersey Hospital, Marlton, N.J. Born in Natrona Heights, Marian resided in Medford since 1983. She was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes Roman Catholic Church, in Medford. Marian loved animals and donated every month to North Shore Animal League of America. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nine grandchildren. Daughter of the late Stephen Sugajski, she is survived by her mother, Theresa Sugajski; her loving husband of 48 years, Gregg Stack; her loving children, Kristen Logan (Larry) and Greg Stack; her siblings, Doris Swick (Dave), of Lower Burrell, Stephen Sugajski (Shirley), of Sarver, and Carolyn Sankovich (Michael), of Lower Burrell; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Stack, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Edward Stack (Kim), of Lecanto, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden, Noah, Luke, Peyton, Ryan, Trent, Emelia and John; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marian's memory to North Shore Animal League of America, 20 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store