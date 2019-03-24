Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Marian H. Hunter


Marian H. Hunter Obituary
Marian Hazel (Smock) Hunter, 94, of Leechburg, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, in her residence. She was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Arnold, daughter of the late Marion Smock and Myrtle (Green) Smock. Marian was a homemaker who was also employed as a picker for a mushroom farm for nearly a decade. She was of the Protestant faith. Survivors include her son, John Hunter (Dianna), of Ellwood City; three daughters, Sandra Austin (Lyle), of Florida, Judith Nichols (John), of Texas, and Gale Kurtz, of Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Boring, of Franklin, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hunter, in 1999.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, with the Rev. Gary J. Lyon officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell.
Condolences to the Hunter family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
