Rusiewicz Funeral Home 3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St Lower Burrell , PA 15068 (724) 335-4118

Marian L. Kasecky

1933 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers Marian Louise (Fletcher) Kasecky, 86, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. The family photographer and world traveler extraordinaire shed her "overcoat" and left this life peacefully. Marian was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, aunt, teacher, caregiver and role model to many. She came of sturdy Norwegian farmer and English "plow horse" stock and was the second generation of women in her family to become college educated. Although told as a young woman that her congenital heart defect and bout with rheumatic fever should keep her from having children, she raised three of her own with everything she had to give. For her determination, her children; Pamela (Mike) Drane, of Cabot, Michael (Shannon Tobler) Kasecky, of Sugarland, Texas, and Jennifer Kasecky Brooks, of New Kensington, will always be grateful. After major surgeries in 2004 and 2005, she recuperated and remained steadfast as her husband's caregiver while he succumbed to leiomyosarcoma in 2007. Nothing was ever too much or too overwhelming. Although her body may have failed later in life, her spirit was indomitable. She was and will forever be remembered as the eternal optimist, often known to remark, "I'll be just fine." Marian was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minn., Hennepin County, and lived in Ortonville and Appleton through high school. She learned to drive by 13 on the family farm and later worked alongside a large-animal veterinarian. Marian attended St. Cloud State University, graduating in 1953 with her teaching certification. She moved to Great Falls, Mont., for employment as a second-grade teacher near the Air Force Base. At a USO dance, she met her late husband of 51 years, Joseph. In 1955, Marian left behind everything she knew and came to Western Pennsylvania to be with his family and make her own. For the majority of her married life, she resided in the couple's Allegheny Township home. She truly loved her employment as an elementary school teacher and substitute for Kiski Area. Marian never ceased to instruct others, including correcting grammatical errors until her very last thoughts escaped her lips. Before Google, she was well known for "having a book" to answer whatever question you might have. She later enjoyed part-time work at The Wishing Well Hallmark store in Leechburg. Marian and her sweet Papillion, Roxy, moved to Longwood at Oakmont in 2009 where they enjoyed their remaining years making a family of new friends and being cared for by extraordinary people. Marian was loved. Marian participated in Allegheny Township Junior Women's Club, bowled in leagues at Wildlife (Hillcrest) Lanes, supported Boy Scout Troop 551 of Hyde Park, consummately attended Kiski choir, theatre and band performances, was a Kiski Area Band Booster (helping to sew some of the first competition silks), sang soprano in Bethesda Lutheran church choir with dear friends and rarely missed Ravioli Sundays at the White Star Social Club in Freeport, or Spaghetti Night at the VFW Post in Lower Burrell. In addition to reading, Marian enjoyed evenings with friends, traveling, visiting national parks, taking road trips, bus tours, cruises, multi-day raft trips down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon (post mid-century mark) and cheered the dog-sleds at the start of the Iditarod. She once joked that she would take her last remaining "teaching" money and pilot a luge somewhere in Scandinavia. Her greatest joys came by spending time with her five grandchildren, Zachary, Gabriel and Jacob Drane, of Cabot, Nicholas Kasecky, of Sugarland, Texas, and Rachel Brooks, of New Kensington. It is without doubt that no one could bake a better rhubarb or egg custard pie. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Marian is survived by sisters-in-law, Mary (Henry) Elefante, of Vandergrift, and Angeline Kasecky, of Apollo; as well as nieces and nephews, Francis "Cookie" (Catherine) Gallo, Teresa (Gallo) Arban, Dennis (Vicki) Elefante, Christine (Bob) Kulick, David Elefante, Dirk (Nan) Cappo, Rick (Pam) Cappo, Daniel Cappo and their families. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, William and Gertrude (Knutson) Fletcher; and her sister, Marjorie (Fletcher) Morrison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday from in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, by the Rev. Elaine Hower. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marian's name to: Bethesda Church, 3084 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell PA 15068.