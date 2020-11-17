Marian Patricia O'Neil, 79, of Arnold, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Lipps. A nurse's aide, she worked for the former Georgian Manor Nursing Home and others at that location, retiring after 25 years. Marian enjoyed reading, drawing, sports and spending time with grandchildren, especially at holiday gatherings, and was a loyal member of the Steeler Nation. Surviving are her children, Kelly (Stanley) Pawloski, of Tarentum, Dennis M. O'Neil, of Arnold, and Kevin O'Neil, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Steven, Ryan, and Erin Pawloski, and Daneul O'Neil. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis P. O'Neil. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until services at 8 p.m. Thursday in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell. Masks and following covid guidelines are required. www.RusiewiczFH.com
.