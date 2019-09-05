|
|
Marie Ann Gibson, 80, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Philipsburg, to the late Peter C. and Elizabeth S. Date Manjack. Marie was employed by PNC Bank in the accounting and regulatory reporting department for 39 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV and visited most of the states in the United States and a number of provinces in Canada. She visited Washington state on many occasions and traveled the various routes between Pittsburgh and Seattle, including all the major national parks in the west and Canadian Rockies. She vacationed in Myrtle Beach, S.C. almost every year between 1973 and 2017. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing and other needlework and was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, John G. Gibson; son, Jerry Gibson, of Seattle, Wash.; and granddaughter, Marissa Gibson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where parting prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Memorials may be made in her name to The , 810 River Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019