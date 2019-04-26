Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Marie A. (Kerr) Surrett, 80, of Springdale, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Seneca Place, Verona. She was born June 18, 1938, in Norristown, to the late Clyde C. and Catherine J. Barthurst Kerr. Marie was an avid reader and lover of romance novels. She enjoyed watching movies and daytime television stories, the Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful. Marie was known as a fashionista and knew how to find a bargain. She also loved her sweets, especially cookies. Marie appreciated her friends and family and loved her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, but always in our hearts. Fly with the butterflies, Mom. Marie is survived by her children, Suzanne Jean Surrett and Michael Surrett; grandchildren, Kameron, Karlton, Raenelle and Kordelle; great-grandchildren, Robert Jr., Antonio, Niah and Amari; sister, Joyce Hince; nieces, Laurie, Linda and Kathy; and by her nephew, Jimmy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Brown.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. Aaron Kriss. Burial will be in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
