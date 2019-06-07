Marie Antoinette "Toni" Migliorisi, formerly of Arnold, passed peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, in North Dallas, Texas. She was born Nov. 23, 1920, in Arnold, to the late Joe and Maria Amorosa Acone. She was the wife of the late John Migliorisi; and sister of the late Anthony Acone and Josephine Spinosa. A graduate of Arnold High School, Toni was employed at Alcoa, Citizens General Hospital and Superior Microfilm. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Church, the Third Order of St. Francis, the Addolorata Society and the Columbiana Federation. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Frisco, Texas. A faithful volunteer, Toni crocheted at the Alle-Kiski Senior Center, made countless rosaries for Our Lady of the Rosary Missionaries, crocheted for Project Linus and prepared quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Antoinette is survived by her sister, Carmella Tamburo, of New Kensington; her three children, John F. (Jeanna) Migliorisi, of Edgewood, Ky., Paula (Frank) Rzomp, of Frisco, Texas, and Carol Suess, of Baldwin, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Tony and Brandon Migliorisi, of Erlanger, Ky., Carmella (Brandon) Marzec, of West Homestead, Damian (Hien) Suess, of Pittsburgh, Matthew (Cynthia) Rzomp, of Columbus, N.J., Frank (Angeline) Rzomp, of Perry Hall, Md., and Michele (Dr. Timothy) Chase, of New York, N.Y.; and eight great-grandchildren, Eli Migliorisi, Gia and Zachary Marzec, Alexander and Gabriella Rzomp and Ryan, Ben and William Chase. Heartfelt thanks are extended to the following for their compassionate commitment in addressing Toni's physical, emotional and spiritual needs: the medical staff at Baylor, Scott and White Hospitals (Frisco and McKinney, Texas), the staff and devoted friends at Brookdale Stonebridge Ranch Assisted Living Community in McKinney, Texas, and the dedicated, caring staff at T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Faith Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale, 412-821-2940. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center. Condolences may be shared at www.healyhahnfuneralhome.net. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 7, 2019