Marie Diane Wellhausen, 53, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital. She was born Friday, May 13, 1966, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late William and Arlene Briggs Wellhausen. She loved animals and gardening as well as spending time outdoors, building bonfires and loved her cat, Sam. She was employed at Bacharach HVAC, in New Kensington. She is survived by her loving companion of 13 years, Rob Reilly; one son, Anthony Perry and his wife, Natalie, of Lower Burrell, and her daughter, Devan Middleby and his fiance, Joshua Cline, of Lower Burrell; two grandchildren, Mason and Addison Perry; siblings, Mike Wellhausen, of Utica, Beth Wellhausen, of McDonald, and Danny Wellhausen, of Pittsburgh; and one nephew, Andrew Wellhousen.

At her request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673.

