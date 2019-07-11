|
Marie E. Kuczynski, 84, of Harmar Township, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born March 25, 1935, in Harwick, was a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Monarko Kust and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick. Marie is survived by her two daughters, Janice (Russell) Gregory, of West Homestead, and Joanne (Daniel) Funyak, of Harmar; her son, John (Sharon) Kuczynski, of Harmar; and her six grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Graham, Alea (Corey) Mack, Steven (Kelly) Gregory, Jacob Kuczynski and Michael and Craig Funyak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A. Kuczynski, and three sisters.
Private burial will be held next to Stanley in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Arrangements are under the care of CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 11, 2019