Marie Elizabeth Millburn, 83, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Marie was born Oct. 18, 1935, in St. John's, Newfoundland to the late James and Madeline (Haggerty) Jackman. Growing up as one of the oldest of 11 made her strong, poised, persistent, but most of all, loving. When she was 18, she met John H. Millburn, a yankee, as her family called him, who would end up being the love of her life. He somehow convinced her to move 2,017 miles away from her home to a little suburb outside of Pittsburgh, where they would start a life together. Fast forward five years, she was raising two children, Michelle (Millburn) Collett and John J. Millburn in a country she was still familiarizing herself with. Her positive, can-do attitude helped her overcome any challenge that came her way. John and Michelle would eventually find the loves of their lives, Donna (Templer) Millburn and Bill Collett, who she adored. Over the next 20 years, she would welcome two grandchildren, John R. Millburn and Britt (Collett) Korienek, who became her pride and joy. "Nanny" or "Luv," as she was called, never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. Their childhoods were filled with camping, gardening, bingo and the taste of Irish Spring soap when they were bad. In 2008, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and over the next 11 years, she put up one heck (don't worry, Luv, we won't swear in your obituary) of a fight. She will be remembered for her queen-like wave, luck, witty sense of humor, hard-working attitude and sense of warmth that she shared with everyone around her. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by Caryn Campbell (John R.) and Brian Korienek (Britt), who she liked to refer to as "keepers" to her grandchildren; an adorable great-granddaughter, Madisyn Millburn; and her beloved caregiver who has become a member of the family, Risa Burrell. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving sister, Phyllis (Edward) Short; brothers, Peter, Paul, David, Charles, James, Bernard, Robert, Michael (Madge) and Cyril (Marion) Jackman; and special sister-in-law, Dolores (Arthur) Omecinski; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Now that you're done reading this, you're probably saying to yourself, "this isn't an ordinary obituary," and you're right, it's because she wasn't an ordinary lady.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, where prayers of transfer will be said at noon Tuesday, followed at 12:30 p.m. by a Christian funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at in memory of Marie. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019