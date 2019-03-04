Marie J. Zullo, 94, formerly of New Kensington, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Harmar Village Care Center, Cheswick. Marie was born Oct. 24, 1924, in Johnetta, Pa, and lived in the Valley most of her life. She was a graduate of Arnold High School. She loved to be outside, especially at the pool, and could be seen walking daily to Giant Eagle, Kmart, and the Clarion swimming pool. For many years, she and her husband enjoyed bus trips to Atlantic City and trips to Myrtle Beach. She was very excited about being a great-grandmother and had the chance to spend many holidays and birthdays with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and took pride in "presenting" her meals with style and flair, just like her wardrobe. She loved to embellish and add decorative accessories and jewelry to every ensemble. Always hospitable, she would literally give you the "shirt off her back" if you told her you liked it. Marie worked at Alcoa as a young girl and later on at The Ritz Shop in New Kensington. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Guido, on May 23, 2008; her parents, Pietro and Amelia Lessina DeMao; six brothers, Domenic Pete, Frank, Arthur, Herman, and Willie, a former mayor of Arnold for 40 years; and four sisters, Samena Sarne, Jenni Landi, Mildred Marini and Vera Zatwarnicki. She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Karla) Zullo, of Allegheny Township, and John Zullo, of Lower Burrell; two granddaughters, Kara (Brad) Farineau, of Sarver, and Kristen Zullo, of Pittsburgh; and three great-grandchildren, Breanna, Eliana and Will Farineau. Marie's family would like to thank the staff at Amber Woods Assisted Living and Harmar Village Care Center for their kindness and excellent care of Marie.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral service. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.