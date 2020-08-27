Marie M. (Leporati) Gallo, 96, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in her residence. She was born May 28, 1924, in Leechburg, a daughter of the late Remigio L. Leporati and Margaret (Caveglia) Leporati. Marie had been employed on the bottling line at the Schenley Distillery and also worked as a beautician. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Marie and her husband Fred enjoyed their retirement together and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a live polka band performance. She liked dancing, sewing, gardening and babysitting. Survivors include her two daughters, Bernadette M. Bernot (David), of Gilpin Township, and Anita L. Leonard (Robert), of Leechburg; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Angeline Mago, of Gilpin Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Gallo, in 2011; a brother, Paul Leporati; and a sister, Christina Leporati. Friends are invited to a blessing service with committal to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Chapel of St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Leechburg, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. Condolences to the Gallo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
