Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
Marie Shinko


1937 - 2019
Marie Shinko Obituary
Marie Shinko, 81, of Gilpin Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late William Shinko and Pearl A. (Segorek) Shinko, she was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Leechburg. Dorothy was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed babysitting, shopping, watching TV and was an avid Steelers fan. Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, William, Frank, Charles, Thomas and George Shinko; and two sisters, Helen McLaughlin and Margaret Hooks.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051). Interment will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery, in Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the Shinko family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
