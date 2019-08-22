|
Marie Shinko, 81, of Gilpin Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late William Shinko and Pearl A. (Segorek) Shinko, she was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Leechburg. Dorothy was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed babysitting, shopping, watching TV and was an avid Steelers fan. Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, William, Frank, Charles, Thomas and George Shinko; and two sisters, Helen McLaughlin and Margaret Hooks.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051). Interment will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery, in Gilpin Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019