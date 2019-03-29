Marilyn A. (Grantz) Lyle, 85, of Hyde Park, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late Charles Grantz and Dorothy (Hobbins) Grantz, she was born April 18, 1933, in Hyde Park. Marilyn graduated from Leechburg High School and received her bachelor of science degree in English comprehensive studies and master of education from Indiana University of PA (IUP). She continued post-graduate work in the education field. She retired in 2001 after 29 years of teaching English in the junior high schools and Intermediate School in the Kiski Area School District. Marilyn also taught in the Alternative Education program there. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) and nominated for "Who's Who in American Education". In addition to her teaching duties, she generated the intermediate newspaper, served as a faculty advisor and sponsored the Westmoreland Co. Intermediate Unit Spelling Bee and American Poetry Contests. Marilyn was an accomplished violinist, having been a member of the first violin section in the Edgewood Symphony Orchestra and Butler Symphony. She also played with the Westmoreland Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall, acting as concertmaster. Marilyn had solo performances for many St. Jude Symphony and Chorus concerts and area high school musicals. She also taught private violin lessons. Marilyn enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her two sons, Gregg Lyle, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Gary Lyle (Carla Koleny), of Leechburg; a sister, Janet L. Gagen, of Hyde Park; a niece, Kellie Ament (Douglas), of Oklahoma Borough; a nephew, Jason Gagen (Tifanie), of Hyde Park; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be welcomed by her family from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Funeral ceremonies will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, in the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, with the Rev. Lee Rupert officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, in Lower Burrell.

Condolences to the Lyle family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary