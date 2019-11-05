Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Marilyn E. Heasley Obituary
Marilyn E. Parsons Fritz Heasley, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Chicora Medical Center, Chicora, Pa. She was a graduate of Har-Brack High School and the University of Findlay, where she obtained a degree in business, health and physical education. Marilyn instructed at Findlay, Burrell and Freeport High Schools. She also embarked on various missions in Costa Rica and Mexico. Before retirement, Marilyn excelled as an agent for American General Insurance Co. Marilyn loved music of all kinds and enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking and helping others. She was a member of the Methodist church, where she worked in many different aspects from teaching, secretarial work and playing the piano. She was also a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen (Wangler) Parsons; her husband, Harry Fritz; and sister, Lori (Michael) Paholich. She is survived by her husband, Richard Heasley; as well as three sisters, Joanne Parsons, Janice (Patrick) Cowan and Marsha (Lane) Wolfe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Marilyn's request, there will be no public viewing. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
