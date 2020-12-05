1/1
Marilyn J. Roth
1940 - 2020-12-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn J. (Crowe) Roth, 80, of West Deer Township, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her daughter's home, with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Merle Crowe and Beulah H. (Lindsay) Beck. Marilyn was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church, West Deer. She and her late husband, Richard J. "Dick" Roth Jr., owned Roth Refrigeration in West Deer for 37 years. Marilyn was a member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society, where she served as an international director for many years, taking care of the entire states of Pennsylvania and New York. She also held all of the local chapter's executive offices over the years. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards, but she enjoyed her family most of all. Survivors include her daughters, Judith L. McIntire, of West Deer, Janie L. (John Sterosky) Walker, of Leechburg, and Jeanne L. Lockerman, of West Deer; grandchildren, Erin (Kevin) O'Rourke, Cortney (Eligio III) Daluisio, Amber (Erik) Barranger, Waylon and Justin Walker, Brittany (Chris) Becker, Brandi (Daniel) Long, Michael (Jessica) Lockerman, Amanda (Matt) Bain, Christopher (Alyssa) Liebers and Robert (Carrie) Roth, Jr.; and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Beck; her son, Robert R. Roth; a granddaughter, Kristen Walker-Phillips; a great-grandson, Cody Trim; and three brothers, Merle Crowe, Robert Beck and George Beck. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the funeral service, with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. We will be following CDC guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to West Deer EMS, 101 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved