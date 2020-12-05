Marilyn J. (Crowe) Roth, 80, of West Deer Township, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her daughter's home, with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Merle Crowe and Beulah H. (Lindsay) Beck. Marilyn was a member of East Union Presbyterian Church, West Deer. She and her late husband, Richard J. "Dick" Roth Jr., owned Roth Refrigeration in West Deer for 37 years. Marilyn was a member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society, where she served as an international director for many years, taking care of the entire states of Pennsylvania and New York. She also held all of the local chapter's executive offices over the years. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards, but she enjoyed her family most of all. Survivors include her daughters, Judith L. McIntire, of West Deer, Janie L. (John Sterosky) Walker, of Leechburg, and Jeanne L. Lockerman, of West Deer; grandchildren, Erin (Kevin) O'Rourke, Cortney (Eligio III) Daluisio, Amber (Erik) Barranger, Waylon and Justin Walker, Brittany (Chris) Becker, Brandi (Daniel) Long, Michael (Jessica) Lockerman, Amanda (Matt) Bain, Christopher (Alyssa) Liebers and Robert (Carrie) Roth, Jr.; and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Beck; her son, Robert R. Roth; a granddaughter, Kristen Walker-Phillips; a great-grandson, Cody Trim; and three brothers, Merle Crowe, Robert Beck and George Beck. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the funeral service, with the Rev. James C. Ramsey officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. We will be following CDC guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to West Deer EMS, 101 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com