Marilyn V. Umbaugh
1933 - 2020
Marilyn Vee (Miller) Umbaugh, 87, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in AHN- Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born April 26, 1933, in Linesville, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Arthur Miller and Mary Evelyn (Terrill) Miller. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Linesville High School, and cared for her family as a homemaker. She was an avid bowler, member of leagues at Lee's Lanes, and even bowled a 200 game at the age of 81. Marilyn liked working on cross stitch, and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed writing down all of her recipes, completing adult coloring books, and going to Lackey's Dairy Queen in North Apollo for a strawberry sundae. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. "Larry" Umbaugh, who passed away on Nov. 30, 2003; grandchildren, Christopher Groff, Autumn Umbaugh, and Michael Umbaugh; brother, Melvin C. "Bud" Miller; sisters, June Paris and Patsy Trounce; and an infant sister, Karen Jeannene Miller. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Karen Marie (Edgar) Groff, of Vandergrift, Gayla Jan (the late Saul) Robledo, of Castroville, Calif., Larene Lynn (the late Frank) Miller, of Clearwater, Fla.; sons, Lawrence Ray (fiancee, Toni Albright) Umbaugh, of Fort Worth, Texas, David Allen (Valerie) Umbaugh, of Columbus, Ohio, Brian Norman (Stacey) Umbaugh, of Fort Worth, Texas, Edward Lloyd (Melissa) Umbaugh, of Vandergrift, Terry Leigh (fiancee, Allison Willyard) Umbaugh, of Apollo; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (the late Gary) Miller, of Venice, Fla., and Alvin (the late Pat) Miller, of Aragon, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Marilyn's life. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2020.
