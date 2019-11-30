Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Marilyn Willerig Obituary
Marilyn Willerig, 81, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Quality Life Care, Apollo. She was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Wilkinsburg to the late William Homer and Edna Mae (Rhodes) Willerig. She has lived in Brackenridge since July of 2004 and prior to that, 25 years in Harrison City and Penn Hills. Marilyn was an administrative assistant for Associates Finance Corp. of North America in Monroeville for 25 years. She was of the Methodist faith and a 1957 graduate of Penn Hills High School. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, cooking and baking, and especially loved her family. Survivors include her niece, Michelle L. (William) Glaister; and great-nephews, Nathaniel and Noah Glaister, all of Frazer Township; a sister, Nancy J. DiDomenico; niece, Denise (Joe) Critchlow; nephews, Dominic (Denise) DiDomenico, Guy (Mary Jane) DiDomenico, and Tony (Christine) DiDomenico, all of Harrison City; and several great-nieces and -nephews as well. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Harry Willerig; sister, Carol A. Williams; and great-niece, Billie Carol.
A family visitation with services and burial in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, were private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Family suggests contributions to Myasthenia Gravis Association in Pittsburgh. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
