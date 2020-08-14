Marilynn A. (Kochan) Holoweckyj, 67, of East Deer Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Natrona Heights, to the late Michael Kochan and Evelyn (Parker) Kochan, of West Deer. Marilynn lived in Bairdford most of her life and was a 1971 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. She graduated from Edinboro University with her teaching degree in 1975, then taught middle school science for the Deer Lakes School District for 29 years. She had a true love for close friends and neighbors; special times and shared laughs were a blessing in her life. She especially treasured every minute she was able to be with her children and grandchildren. Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Nicholas M. (Katie) Holoweckyj, of Bethesda, Md.; her daughterm Natalie A. (Nick) Jendrejeski, of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Mykhaila Holoweckyj, Maksym Holoweckyj and Xavier Jendrejeski; and her sister, Carolyn (Greg) Kustra, of Gibsonia. Due to the covid-19 pandemic a private viewing will be held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her father in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
