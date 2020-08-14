1/1
Marilynn A. Holoweckyj
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilynn A. (Kochan) Holoweckyj, 67, of East Deer Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Natrona Heights, to the late Michael Kochan and Evelyn (Parker) Kochan, of West Deer. Marilynn lived in Bairdford most of her life and was a 1971 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. She graduated from Edinboro University with her teaching degree in 1975, then taught middle school science for the Deer Lakes School District for 29 years. She had a true love for close friends and neighbors; special times and shared laughs were a blessing in her life. She especially treasured every minute she was able to be with her children and grandchildren. Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Nicholas M. (Katie) Holoweckyj, of Bethesda, Md.; her daughterm Natalie A. (Nick) Jendrejeski, of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Mykhaila Holoweckyj, Maksym Holoweckyj and Xavier Jendrejeski; and her sister, Carolyn (Greg) Kustra, of Gibsonia. Due to the covid-19 pandemic a private viewing will be held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a private family service will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her father in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved