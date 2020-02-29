|
Marino Mario Fasano, 92, of South Park, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, in association with Gallagher Hospice, Pittsburgh. Born Oct. 10, 1927, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Oreste and Alinda (DeFillipi) Fasano. Marino was a 1945 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and proudly served our country as a radio operator with the Army during World War II. He worked as a lab technician at the U.S. Steel Research Lab in Monroeville for more than 30 years, retiring in 1983. He was a former member of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Apollo, where he was a former cantor for 45 years, and active in the creation of nut rolls during the holiday seasons. Marino was an excellent baseball player, and was a national No. 1 prospect when he was 16 years old. He played in the Pittsburgh Pirates league teams as a pitcher for two years, and was elected to the Alle-Kiski Sports Hall of Fame for baseball. Marino later coached little league baseball in leagues in both Vandergrift and Oklahoma Borough. He was a third degree knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 6715 in Leechburg, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Apollo. Marino was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and lifelong fan of Notre Dame athletics. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mario and Angelo Fasano. Marino is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Theresa M. (Kasuba) Fasano; children, Linda M. (David) Bell, of Bethel Park, Angelo M. (Lillian) Fasano, of Mason, Ohio, and Thomas M. (Clarissa) Fasano, of Windsor, Colo.; grandchildren, Cassie (Brian) Powell, Luke Fasano, Brian Betchoski, Chloe' Fasano, Shanna Fasano and Aaron Fasano; great-grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Powell; goddaughter, Julie Booth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in St. James Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Marino's memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Society,116 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613, or to the Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.