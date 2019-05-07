Marion L. (Carlovingi) Cocco, 88, of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in UPMC St. Margaret, Aspinwall. Born June 16, 1930, in Hyde Park, she was a daughter of the late Primo and Anna Mae (Lucas) Carlovingi. Marion lived Hyde Park, North Apollo and Vandergrift. She was a graduate of Leechburg High School. Marion was employed as an insurance broker for Banker's Life Insurance Co. for many years. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Marion enjoyed cooking and socializing with her friends at McMurtry Towers. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Cocco, who passed away April 6, 2013; and her stepfather, Joseph Gallo. Marion is survived by her children, Bonnie A. Cocco, of Apollo, Daniel E. (Debra L.) Cocco, of Sarver, Gregory T. Cocco, of Lower Burrell, and Eric P. (Lisa) Cocco, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Michael A. Cocco, of Pittsburgh, Jonathan A. Cocco, of Pittsburgh, and Christopher (Kristy Cunningham) Sickles, of Plum; sister, Dolores Blake, of Gilroy, Calif.; and a sister-in-law, Rose Cocco, of Vandergrift.

Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 8 p.m. with Father James Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

