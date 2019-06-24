Marion L. Younkins, of the Clinton section of South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Marion was born Sept. 22, 1927, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys (Stokes) Foster. When she was nine, her family moved to Clinton, where she made many lifetime friendships. Among those were the Jack sisters, Winifred (Jack) Neubert and Joan (Jack) Wintgens. Through the sisters, Marion met their cousin, Russell C. Younkins. Marion and Russell were married Oct. 18, 1947. In 1952, they bought a home in Clinton and started their family. Marion was a 1945 graduate of Springdale High School. She had worked for over 20 years as a nurse's aide at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Marion was a member of Clinton Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Aids group, and had been a past elder and Sunday school teacher. Marion is survived by her two sons, Leonard Russell and Debra Younkins, of Clinton, and Preston T. and Emily Younkins, of Clinton; and her daughter-in-law, Terry Younkins, of Moon Township. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Michele L. (Bill) Pacek, James M. Seagriff III, Russell T (Shannon) Seagriff, Leah N. Younkins, Matthew A. Younkins, Lyndsay B. (Jason) Link, Whitney B. (Brian) Vavra, Tyler Russell Younkins, Joseph C. Gibson IV and Hannah B. Younkins; 12 great-grandchildren, Cody, Dylan, James Dalton and Caroline Seagriff, Shane Russell Seagriff, Kendall Makenzie, Kendall and Chase Link and Makenna, Isabella and Adelyn Vavra and Anthony Pacek; two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded by her son, James "Mickey" Younkins; daughter, Lida Younkins; grandson, Colin G. Seagriff; her siblings and several nieces and nephews

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC,. 524 High St., Freeport. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, in Clinton Presbyterian Church, 109 Olinda St., Clinton. Burial will be held in McVille Union Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clinton Presbyterian Church, 109 Olinda St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary