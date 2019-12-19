|
Maris Lynn Sanner, 81, of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Saxony Health Center, Saxonburg. She was born Aug. 27, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late Frank Albert and Rose Barbara (Hanna) Sanner. She lived in New Kensington for most of her life and, for a time, lived in California before moving back to the area. Maris was a secretary, writer, and a member of the Protestant Reformed Church. After graduating from high school, she took some extra courses in college. Maris enjoyed dancing, reading the King James Bible and writing of the great acts of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Maris was also a frequent contributor to the Letters to the Editor column in the Valley News Dispatch.
A private burial will be Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Union Cemetery, Arnold. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with the Rev. Stephen Crocco officiating. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019