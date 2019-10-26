Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Marissa Mrozinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marissa Mrozinski


1981 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marissa Mrozinski Obituary
Marissa Mrozinski, 38, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at home, unexpectedly. She was born July 29, 1981, in Harrison Township, to Kathy S. (McCandless) Mrozinski, of Natrona Heights, and the late Eugene G. "Gene" Mrozinski. Marissa lived her entire life in Natrona Heights. She was a call representative for CVS Health Care, Monroeville, and also worked for a period of time as a registered nurse. She was a 1999 graduate of Highlands High School and Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing with a registered nurse degree. Marissa enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to her mother, survivors include her sister, Maggie Mrozinski, of Natrona Heights; and maternal grandfather, Raymond Bowser, of Buffalo Township. Also surviving are a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. All services and burial will be private.
The family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now