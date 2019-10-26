|
|
Marissa Mrozinski, 38, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at home, unexpectedly. She was born July 29, 1981, in Harrison Township, to Kathy S. (McCandless) Mrozinski, of Natrona Heights, and the late Eugene G. "Gene" Mrozinski. Marissa lived her entire life in Natrona Heights. She was a call representative for CVS Health Care, Monroeville, and also worked for a period of time as a registered nurse. She was a 1999 graduate of Highlands High School and Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing with a registered nurse degree. Marissa enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to her mother, survivors include her sister, Maggie Mrozinski, of Natrona Heights; and maternal grandfather, Raymond Bowser, of Buffalo Township. Also surviving are a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. All services and burial will be private.
The family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019