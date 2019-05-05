Marjean M. Shutters, 73, of North Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Marjean was born Feb. 28, 1946, in Worthington, a daughter of the late Mildred L. (Toy) and James H. Smith. She was a 1964 graduate of Worthington High School. After graduation, she took a job with Moonlight/Creekside Mushrooms in West Winfield Township. Marjean was employed as a foreman for 42 years, and retired from the company, now Sylvan Inc., in 2008. She was a lifetime member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township. Marjean enjoyed shopping, baking and doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest love was her family and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren. Marjean is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dean W. Shutters; son, Stephen D. and Ann Shutters, of Rayburn Township; daughter, Danyle R. and Stephen Hepler, of Canal Fulton, Ohio; son, Justin W. and Emalyn Shutters, of Rockville, Md.; and six grandchildren, Jeremy Shutters, Riley, Kara and Ellie Hepler and Olivia and Serena Shutters. Marjean is also survived by her four sisters, Mary Kronenberg, of Cabot, Judy and Edward Androvich, of South Buffalo Township, Joan and Mark Woodward, of Natrona Heights, and Julie and Dan Oliver, of Worthington; two brothers, James C. and Beverly Smith, of Worthington, and Jeff Smith, of Wyoming.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township. Burial will be held in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10014. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2019