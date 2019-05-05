Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjean Shutters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjean M. Shutters


1946 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjean M. Shutters Obituary
Marjean M. Shutters, 73, of North Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Marjean was born Feb. 28, 1946, in Worthington, a daughter of the late Mildred L. (Toy) and James H. Smith. She was a 1964 graduate of Worthington High School. After graduation, she took a job with Moonlight/Creekside Mushrooms in West Winfield Township. Marjean was employed as a foreman for 42 years, and retired from the company, now Sylvan Inc., in 2008. She was a lifetime member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township. Marjean enjoyed shopping, baking and doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest love was her family and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren. Marjean is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dean W. Shutters; son, Stephen D. and Ann Shutters, of Rayburn Township; daughter, Danyle R. and Stephen Hepler, of Canal Fulton, Ohio; son, Justin W. and Emalyn Shutters, of Rockville, Md.; and six grandchildren, Jeremy Shutters, Riley, Kara and Ellie Hepler and Olivia and Serena Shutters. Marjean is also survived by her four sisters, Mary Kronenberg, of Cabot, Judy and Edward Androvich, of South Buffalo Township, Joan and Mark Woodward, of Natrona Heights, and Julie and Dan Oliver, of Worthington; two brothers, James C. and Beverly Smith, of Worthington, and Jeff Smith, of Wyoming.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren in North Buffalo Township. Burial will be held in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10014. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now