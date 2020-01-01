|
|
Marjorie Ann "Marge" Buckley, 88, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at The Willows Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born in New Kensington on May 18, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Ollie and Ruth Bane Bailey. She was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church and also sang in the church's choir and helped with the church's newsletter. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Marge loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and reading. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Joshua. Survivors include her children, Richard Schall, Dawn (David) Lapinski, Tim (Debbie) Schall and Christopher (Sandy) Schall; grandchildren, Ann Lapinski, Joshua Schall, Matthew Lapinski, Samantha Schall and Thomas Schall; great-grandson, Brantley Mills; and sisters, Arlene Finnecy, Betty Bailey and Hazel Basta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard E. Schall; and second husband, Ronald E. Buckley.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020